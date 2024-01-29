All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Hungary wants rights restored to its minority in Ukraine

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 29 January 2024, 17:56
Hungary wants rights restored to its minority in Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

Hungary has asked Ukraine to restore rights that were in place until 2015 to the Hungarian minority in Zakarpattia (Transcarpathia).

Source: Ukrinform, quoting Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó at a joint briefing with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President, following talks in Uzhhorod

Quote: "Since 2017, laws have been adopted that have reduced the rights of the Hungarian minority [in Ukraine – ed.]. In December, the Parliament passed a law that stopped this. But we have a request – maybe it's too much, and you will think I'm being impolite – but we ask that the Hungarian minority be given back all the rights it had before 2015. We are not asking for anything else."

Advertisement:

Details: Szijjártó said that the delegations of the two countries had met to restore good neighbourly relations. He said that the Hungarian side has formulated a request in 11 points: in particular, the restoration of the status of national schools, the possibility of obtaining matriculation certificates in Hungarian, and the use of Hungarian in public life.

Szijjártó said a commission has been instructed to reach an agreement on these issues and develop proposals for the ministries as soon as possible. 

Background

On 29 January, Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that negotiations with the Hungarian Foreign Minister showed that Ukraine and Hungary both want to organise a meeting at the highest level.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: HungaryUkraineZakarpattia Oblast
Advertisement:

Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation

Ukraine's Veterans Minister resigns – document

Police and enlistment office workers looking for Russian saboteurs in Kyiv's Obolon district – photo

Supreme Court official suspected of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine

Four dead and one wounded after Russians strike car in Kherson city centre – video

Georgian authorities intercept cargo of Ukrainian explosives allegedly bound for Voronezh

All News
Hungary
Head of Ukrainian President's Office on conversation with Hungarian Foreign Minister: "Powerful step" towards Zelenskyy meeting with Orbán
Ukraine's Foreign Minister announces steps to resolve dispute with Hungary over minorities
EU denies plans for economic sanctions against Hungary because of Ukraine, media says
RECENT NEWS
20:03
Russians try to conduct offensive near Robotyne and Avdiivka – General Staff
19:55
Trump urges US Senate not to vote on new border security bill
19:39
Russian intelligence officers facilitate crimes abroad by travelling under fake names – The Insider
19:27
Kremlin threatens legal action over use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
19:16
Britain can defend itself against Russia – UK PM
19:07
FC Shakhtar creates team of amputee soldiers
18:52
Russians bombard Sumy Oblast with Glad MLRS, killing man and wounding woman
18:50
Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation
18:37
EXPLAINERWhat could hinder Ukraine from receiving all €50bn from EU
18:32
Polish Defence Minister on war in Ukraine: We have to be prepared for anything
All News
Advertisement: