President's Office considering Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi's resignation, but no decree yet

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 29 January 2024, 19:36
President's Office considering Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi's resignation, but no decree yet
Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi. Photo: Getty Images

Anonymous Telegram channels and some politicians have begun to report on the alleged dismissal of Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but no decree has been posted on this issue.

Source: Sources of Ukrainska Pravda in the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC), the Ministry of Defence, the President’s Office, and the Security Service of Ukraine; a Defence Ministry post on Telegram

Details: One of the sources in the NSDC said: "He [Zaluzhnyi – ed.] was summoned and offered another position. Perhaps as an ambassador somewhere. He refused. There has been no decree."

As of 19:40, no decree has been posted on the website of the President's Office.

Some sources involved in the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief denied that Zaluzhnyi had been dismissed.

As of 19:30, sources in the Office of the President have also said that this is not true.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence posted a message on its Telegram channel at 19:41: "Dear journalists, we are responding to all of you at once: No, this is not true."

Interfax-Ukraine, citing sources, reported that an agreement on Zaluzhnyi's possible dismissal "has been reached during a meeting between Zaluzhnyi and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy".

Later Serhii Nykyforov, the press secretary of the president, stated in a comment for Ukrainska Pravda that Zelenskyy had not dismissed Zaluzhnyi.

Subjects: Zaluzhnyi
Zaluzhnyi
