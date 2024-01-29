All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy's office denies Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi has been dismissed

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 29 January 2024, 20:05
Zelenskyy's office denies Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi has been dismissed
Valerii Zaluzhnyi. Photo: Ukraine's Armed Forces

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not dismissed Valerii Zaluzhnyi as commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Serhii Nykyforov, the President’s Press Secretary, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: Asked whether the president has dismissed General Zaluzhnyi, the press secretary answered "Definitely not. The president has not dismissed the Commander-in-Chief."

Advertisement:

Anonymous Telegram channels, individual politicians and the media had begun to report on the alleged dismissal of the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

One of Ukrainska Pravda’s sources in the National Security and Defence Council said: "He [Zaluzhnyi – ed.] was summoned and offered another position. Perhaps as an ambassador somewhere. He refused. There has been no decree." 

Some sources connected to the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief have denied that Zaluzhnyi has been dismissed.

As of 19:30, sources in the President’s Office have also reported that this is not true.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: presidentOffice of the President of UkraineZaluzhnyi
Advertisement:

Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation

Ukraine's Veterans Minister resigns – document

Police and enlistment office workers looking for Russian saboteurs in Kyiv's Obolon district – photo

Supreme Court official suspected of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine

Four dead and one wounded after Russians strike car in Kherson city centre – video

Georgian authorities intercept cargo of Ukrainian explosives allegedly bound for Voronezh

All News
president
Zelenskyy signs decree on Russian territories historically inhabited by Ukrainians
"Every Ukrainian is fighting for every Ukrainian": Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on Sobornist Day
Zelenskyy plans visit to Switzerland next week
RECENT NEWS
20:03
Russians try to conduct offensive near Robotyne and Avdiivka – General Staff
19:55
Trump urges US Senate not to vote on new border security bill
19:39
Russian intelligence officers facilitate crimes abroad by travelling under fake names – The Insider
19:27
Kremlin threatens legal action over use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
19:16
Britain can defend itself against Russia – UK PM
19:07
FC Shakhtar creates team of amputee soldiers
18:52
Russians bombard Sumy Oblast with Glad MLRS, killing man and wounding woman
18:50
Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation
18:37
EXPLAINERWhat could hinder Ukraine from receiving all €50bn from EU
18:32
Polish Defence Minister on war in Ukraine: We have to be prepared for anything
All News
Advertisement: