Rheinmetall to build ammunition plant to supply Ukraine

Monday, 29 January 2024, 19:38
Rheinmetall to build ammunition plant to supply Ukraine
Photo: Getty Images

German defence concern Rheinmetall is to build a new ammunition plant to cover the needs of the armed forces of Germany and Ukraine.

Source: Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall, cited by Bild

Papperger said the German federal government and the arms industry work together productively.

Advertisement:

"A lot has changed for the better in the field of military procurement. Last year, Rheinmetall alone received orders or framework agreements from the German government totalling more than €10 billion for both the Bundeswehr and Ukraine. This amount will increase to at least €15 billion this year," Papperger said.

"The pace is fast: what would have taken ten years in the past is now being completed in a few months. Now we will build a new ammunition factory in Germany in record time to create strategic supply security," the Rheinmetall CEO added.

Background:

German arms concern Rheinmetall plans to start producing the first Fuchs and Lynx armoured vehicles in Ukraine in 2024.

Advertisement: