European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 29 January 2024, 22:00
Ukraine's foreign affairs minister explains delay in appointing new ambassador to Hungary
Fedor Shandor. Photo: kiszo.news

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has stated that the appointment of the new Ukrainian ambassador in Hungary, "professor from trenches" Fedor Shandor, will be carried out soon and was delayed due to technical difficulties.

Sources: Kuleba in a comment for Radio Liberty; European Pravda

Details: Kuleba explained that the delay in the appointment of Shandor occurred due to two reasons.

Quote: "The first reason – he needed to be dismissed from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is a big problem but some legal path has supposedly been found.

The second reason is a resumed procedure of special check-ups for candidates for the office of the ambassador and for already appointed ambassadors. He has passed this check-up, as far as I know, or is already at its final stage."

Kuleba said that Shandor is "about to be appointed".

Fedor Shandor became known to the general public after he joined the Ukrainian army as a volunteer after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, and continued giving lectures to his students right from the trenches in between the fights.

The information about the appointment of Shandor as the ambassador first emerged in March 2023. Later, in August the president and the foreign affair minister of Hungary gave the agrément for his appointment.

Liubov Nepop, the previous ambassador in Hungary, was fired by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy back in July 2022.

