Ukraine can regain control of its skies in 2024 – Foreign Minister

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes that the country's goal of regaining control of its airspace, including with the help of F-16 fighter jets, is achievable under one condition.

Source: Kuleba at a joint press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis in Kyiv on 27 January

Details: "If we get F-16s, if we have combat and reconnaissance drones – this is where the importance of our cooperation with Lithuania lies – if we have electronic warfare and missiles, we will control our skies. This is achievable," the minister stressed.

Advertisement:

Kuleba added that the relevant decisions are already being implemented, but "it is essential to get all these assets in sufficient quantity and in due time".

"This is what we are working on, and this is why the European Defence Fund is so important. It will create additional opportunities and tools to provide these assets for Ukraine," Kuleba concluded.

Earlier, the Ukrainian foreign minister also said there is no threat of disruption of the programme to transfer F-16 fighter jets from Denmark to Ukraine.

The Pentagon expects that Ukraine will receive the first F-16 fighter jets as well as the relevant infrastructure and spare parts this year.

Support UP or become our patron!