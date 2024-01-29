All Sections
The Netherlands allocates €87 million for artillery projectiles for Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 29 January 2024, 22:19
The Netherlands allocates €87 million for artillery projectiles for Ukraine
National flag of Netherlands. Stock photo: Getty Images

Kajsa Ollongren, Minister of Defence of the Netherlands, has announced the allocation of €122 million for military aid for Ukraine on 29 January, following the results of the latest meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence (Ramstein format).

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Dutch government

Details: Within the new aid package from the Netherlands, a bigger part – €87 million – will be spent on the procurement of 155-mm artillery projectiles for Ukraine. They will supplement the €130 million already allocated by the Netherlands for the fund chaired by Germany.

€25 million more will be transferred to the International Fund for Ukraine, chaired by the UK, which funds joint procurement of military equipment directly from the manufacturers, specifically air defence systems, ammunition and spare parts.

The remaining €10 million will be used for strengthening cyber-protection in Ukraine within the IT-coalition which the Netherlands joined after the latest meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine’s Defence.

 "It is very important to provide not only short-term but also long-term support for Ukraine. Right now it is especially important to show that we help Ukraine," Kajsa Ollongren commented.

Background: The Dutch government prepared €2 billion of military aid for Ukraine for 2024, €295 million as a deposit to the European Peace Fund, €89 million for justice and €3 million for non-military cyber-support.

The first tranche within a €102 million package was allocated by the Netherlands back in December.

Subjects: Netherlandsaid for Ukraine
