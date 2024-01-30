Falling attack drone debris sets lorry on fire, wounding driver

A lorry caught fire in Mykolaiv Oblast on the night of 29-30 January, when it was hit by falling wreckage from a downed Shahed attack drone. A large fire ensued, and the driver was hospitalised.

Source: State Emergency Service on Telegram

Quote: "Russian forces attacked settlements in Mykolaiv Oblast at night. A lorry carrying sunflower seeds caught fire on the road as a result of falling UAV debris. The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital."

Advertisement:

Details: Firefighters quickly extinguished the burning vehicle.

Background:

On the night of 29-30 January, the Russians bombarded Ukraine with 35 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs, 15 of which were destroyed.

One Russian Shahed drone was shot down in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, while another hit civilian infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih district, causing a fire.

Support UP or become our patron!