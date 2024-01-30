All Sections
Falling attack drone debris sets lorry on fire, wounding driver

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 30 January 2024, 08:49
Falling attack drone debris sets lorry on fire, wounding driver
Photo from the fire scene. Photo: State Emergency Service

A lorry caught fire in Mykolaiv Oblast on the night of 29-30 January, when it was hit by falling wreckage from a downed Shahed attack drone. A large fire ensued, and the driver was hospitalised.

Source: State Emergency Service on Telegram

Quote: "Russian forces attacked settlements in Mykolaiv Oblast at night. A lorry carrying sunflower seeds caught fire on the road as a result of falling UAV debris. The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital."

Details: Firefighters quickly extinguished the burning vehicle.

Background:

Subjects: Shahed droneMykolaiv Oblastfire
