Russian attack drone strikes Kryvyi Rih district, causing fire – photo
The Russians have bombarded Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Ukrainian defenders have managed to show down one Russian Shahed attack drone, but another hit civilian infrastructure facilities in Kryvyi Rih district, causing a fire.
Source: Mykola Lukashuk, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Lukashuk: "The enemy Shahed drone was destroyed by our air defence over Kryvyi Rih district at night. I am grateful to the military from Air Command Skhid (East)! However, there was also a strike. As a result of the drone attack, a fire broke out in Kryvyi Rih district."
Details: Lysak said that the Russian drone hit civilian infrastructure facilities. Firefighters have already extinguished the fire.
Also, the Russians shelled Nikopol district with artillery closer to midnight, hitting Chervonohryhorivka hromada; a private residential building, three outbuildings and a car were damaged [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories].
There were no casualties.
