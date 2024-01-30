All Sections
Russian attack drone strikes Kryvyi Rih district, causing fire – photo

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 30 January 2024, 07:56
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih district. Photo: Mykola Lukashuk on Telegram

The Russians have bombarded Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Ukrainian defenders have managed to show down one Russian Shahed attack drone, but another hit civilian infrastructure facilities in Kryvyi Rih district, causing a fire.

Source: Mykola Lukashuk, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lukashuk: "The enemy Shahed drone was destroyed by our air defence over Kryvyi Rih district at night. I am grateful to the military from Air Command Skhid (East)! However, there was also a strike. As a result of the drone attack, a fire broke out in Kryvyi Rih district."

Photo: Mykola Lukashuk on Telegram

Details: Lysak said that the Russian drone hit civilian infrastructure facilities. Firefighters have already extinguished the fire.

 
Photo: Mykola Lukashuk on Telegram

Also, the Russians shelled Nikopol district with artillery closer to midnight, hitting Chervonohryhorivka hromada; a private residential building, three outbuildings and a car were damaged [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories].

There were no casualties.

