Ukrainian Foreign Minister invites newly appointed Moldovan Foreign Minister to Kyiv
Tuesday, 30 January 2024, 12:53
Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, spoke with his newly appointed Moldovan counterpart, Mihail Popșoi.
Source: Kuleba on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda.
Details: The Ukrainian minister congratulated Popșoi on his appointment and invited him to Kyiv.
Quote: "Based on shared foreign policy priorities, we are poised to work together on our path to the EU and protect our countries from Russia’s aggressive policies," Kuleba emphasised.
Background:
- On 29 January, Mihail Popșoi was officially sworn in as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova.
- Last week, Nicu Popescu, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova, announced his decision to resign.
- Afterwards, it became known that Mihail Popșoi would become the new Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova. The government of Moldova will also have a new ministry for European integration. It will be led by Cristina Gerasimov, the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
