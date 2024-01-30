All Sections
Ukrainian Foreign Minister invites newly appointed Moldovan Foreign Minister to Kyiv

European PravdaTuesday, 30 January 2024, 12:53
Ukrainian Foreign Minister invites newly appointed Moldovan Foreign Minister to Kyiv
Dmytro Kuleba. Stock photo: Getty Images

Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, spoke with his newly appointed Moldovan counterpart, Mihail Popșoi.

Source: Kuleba on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda.

Details: The Ukrainian minister congratulated Popșoi on his appointment and invited him to Kyiv.

Quote: "Based on shared foreign policy priorities, we are poised to work together on our path to the EU and protect our countries from Russia’s aggressive policies," Kuleba emphasised.

Background:

  • On 29 January, Mihail Popșoi was officially sworn in as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova.
  • Last week, Nicu Popescu, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova, announced his decision to resign.
  • Afterwards, it became known that Mihail Popșoi would become the new Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova. The government of Moldova will also have a new ministry for European integration. It will be led by Cristina Gerasimov, the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

