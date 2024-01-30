Ukrainian snipers kill 3 Russian spies – video

Snipers of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine (SOF) have killed three Russian soldiers on the Southern front.

Source: video published by the press service of the SOF

Details: Reportedly, during the nighttime surveillance on the Kherson front, the snipers of the 73rd Naval Centre of the SOF detected a Russian reconnaissance group.

The group was attacked and three Russian soldiers were killed.

Quote: "Our operators are conducting constant surveillance in their area of responsibility and destroying all targets they detect. We keep advancing!"

