Ukrainian snipers kill 3 Russian spies – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 30 January 2024, 13:53
Ukrainian snipers kill 3 Russian spies – video
A sniper. Stock photo: the Special Operations Forces (SOF)

Snipers of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine (SOF) have killed three Russian soldiers on the Southern front.

Source: video published by the press service of the SOF

Details: Reportedly, during the nighttime surveillance on the Kherson front, the snipers of the 73rd Naval Centre of the SOF detected a Russian reconnaissance group.

The group was attacked and three Russian soldiers were killed.

Quote: "Our operators are conducting constant surveillance in their area of responsibility and destroying all targets they detect. We keep advancing!"

Support UP or become our patron!

