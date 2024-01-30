Ukrainian snipers kill 3 Russian spies – video
Tuesday, 30 January 2024, 13:53
Snipers of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine (SOF) have killed three Russian soldiers on the Southern front.
Source: video published by the press service of the SOF
Details: Reportedly, during the nighttime surveillance on the Kherson front, the snipers of the 73rd Naval Centre of the SOF detected a Russian reconnaissance group.
The group was attacked and three Russian soldiers were killed.
Quote: "Our operators are conducting constant surveillance in their area of responsibility and destroying all targets they detect. We keep advancing!"
