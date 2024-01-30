All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Energoatom specifies how construction of new nuclear reactors will be funded

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 30 January 2024, 14:33
Ukraine's Energoatom specifies how construction of new nuclear reactors will be funded
The Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant. Photo: Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images

A project to complete new nuclear units at the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) will be financed by the state nuclear energy company Energoatom, as well as by international banks and financial institutions.

Source: press service of Energoatom, in response to a query from Ekonomichna Pravda

Quote from the press service: "Public money will not be used to build the new blocks. The source of financing will be [Energoatom’s] own funds and money from foreign banks and financial institutions."

Advertisement:

Details: Ekonomichna Pravda sources say negotiations on financing for the construction of the blocks are underway with a US bank.

Herman Halushchenko, Ukraine's Energy Minister, announced last week that the construction of four new nuclear reactors would begin this year.

Background:

  • The Ministry of Energy recalled that on 22 November 2021, Energoatom and Westinghouse signed two cooperation agreements to implement a pilot project for the construction of AR1000 power units at the Khmelnytskyi NPP site.
  • On 20 January 2023, the government issued a decree approving Ministry of Energy proposals to conduct a feasibility study for the construction of a nuclear installation using the technical characteristics of an AR1000-type reactor installation.
  • In December 2023, Petro Kotin, CEO of Energoatom, and Patrick Fragman, CEO of Westinghouse Electric Company, signed an agreement for the purchase of equipment for Unit 5 of the Khmelnytskyi NPP.
  • Halushchenko had previously stated that Ukraine planned to start building large units for nuclear power plants in cooperation with the United States in 2024, but provided no further details.
  • In total, Ukraine plans to build nine power units using AR1000 technology, as outlined in decisions by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine (the government) and memoranda signed between Energoatom and Westinghouse.
  • The Westinghouse reactor to be purchased for the new unit at the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant will cost Ukraine US$437.5 million.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation

Ukraine's Veterans Minister resigns – document

Police and enlistment office workers looking for Russian saboteurs in Kyiv's Obolon district – photo

Supreme Court official suspected of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine

Four dead and one wounded after Russians strike car in Kherson city centre – video

Georgian authorities intercept cargo of Ukrainian explosives allegedly bound for Voronezh

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:03
Russians try to conduct offensive near Robotyne and Avdiivka – General Staff
19:55
Trump urges US Senate not to vote on new border security bill
19:39
Russian intelligence officers facilitate crimes abroad by travelling under fake names – The Insider
19:27
Kremlin threatens legal action over use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
19:16
Britain can defend itself against Russia – UK PM
19:07
FC Shakhtar creates team of amputee soldiers
18:52
Russians bombard Sumy Oblast with Glad MLRS, killing man and wounding woman
18:50
Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation
18:37
EXPLAINERWhat could hinder Ukraine from receiving all €50bn from EU
18:32
Polish Defence Minister on war in Ukraine: We have to be prepared for anything
All News
Advertisement: