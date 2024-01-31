US Undersecretary of State Nuland arrives in Kyiv – photo

Bridget Brink and Victoria Nuland in Kyiv. Photo: Bridget Ann Brink on Twitter (X). Photo: Bridget Ann Brink on Twitter (X)

Victoria Nuland, Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs of the United States, has arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday, 31 January, for a visit.

Source: Bridget Brink, United States Ambassador to Ukraine, on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda.

Blink shared a photo of Nuland at the railway station in Kyiv.

She noted that the US Undersecretary of State has scheduled meetings with representatives of the Ukrainian government and civilian society, as well as veterans.

Brink added that Nuland's visit is taking place to "underscore our shared commitment to defeating Russian aggression in Ukraine".

A warm welcome back to Ukraine, @UnderSecStateP Victoria Nuland. Today we will meet government leaders, veterans, and civil society to underscore our shared commitment to defeating Russian aggression in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/0eYQ7xCrqV — Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) January 31, 2024

Background:

Inspectors General from the US Department of Defense, the State Department, and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) from the United States arrived in Kyiv on 29 January for a series of meetings with recipients of US assistance.

Three inspectors held a meeting with Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov regarding the assistance that Washington had provided to Kyiv.

