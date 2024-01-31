US inspectors confer with Ukraine's Defence Minister on aid provided to Ukraine

Inspectors General from the US Department of Defense, the State Department, and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) held a meeting with the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, Rustem Umierov, regarding the assistance that Washington provided to Kyiv.

Source: Bridget Brink, United States Ambassador to Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda.

Quote: "We discussed the importance of oversight and accountability for US security assistance and the MOD’s efforts to ensure this oversight," Brink said.

Today @StateOIG @USAID_OIG @DOD_IG met Defense Minister @rustem_umerov. We discussed the importance of oversight and accountability of U.S. security assistance and the MOD’s efforts to assure this oversight. pic.twitter.com/PMC3RJEFxH — Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) January 30, 2024

Three inspectors from the United States arrived in Kyiv on 29 January for a series of meetings with recipients of US assistance.

Background:

An earlier report by the US Department of Defense Inspector General found that the department had failed to promptly or fully account for nearly 40,000 weapons intended to help Ukraine since 2014. This amount represents approximately 2% of the military assistance totalling nearly US$50 billion that Ukraine has received from the United States.

In November, Brink said that the embassy's representatives, who monitor the use of military, humanitarian and other aid to Kyiv, had not recorded any cases of misuse.

In mid-January, Penny Pritzker, the US Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery, visited Kyiv again.

