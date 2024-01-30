All Sections
New mobilisation bill is at final stage of development

Roman Kravets, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 30 January 2024, 17:52
New mobilisation bill is at final stage of development
Stock photo: Government portal

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers has approved a new version of the draft law on mobilisation. After some amendments have been made, the document will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) in the near future.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the government 

Details: According to Ukrainska Pravda’s sources, the new draft law on mobilisation was agreed upon at a Cabinet of Ministers meeting on 30 January. The document has now been submitted to the government secretariat for final revision before being presented to parliament. As one of Ukrainska Pravda's sources explained, this is a matter of a day or two.

Quote: "Accepted with improvements. This means that everyone agrees, but there are still some amendments that need to be made. The draft has been forwarded to the secretariat. Next, the secretariat should finalise them [the amendments] and submit it to the Verkhovna Rada."

