All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"Moving moments": Coordination HQ reveals details of 50th swap of prisoners of war – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 31 January 2024, 15:53
Moving moments: Coordination HQ reveals details of 50th swap of prisoners of war – video
Photo: Dmytro Lubinets's Telegram

The Coordination HQ has published a video of the 50th PoW swap as a result of which 207 more Ukrainians have returned from Russia.

Source: the Coordination HQ on social media

Quote: "The moment of happiness and a hope which came true, the moment for which these guys were longing for every minute of their captivity.

Advertisement:

The trust in their own country, which fights to save its people every day, helped them live to see this day."

Background: The released servicemen include 95 representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 56 National Guardsmen, 26 border guards, 29 Territorial Defence servicemen and one representative of the National Police of Ukraine.

The previous prisoner swap was scheduled for 24 January. More than 200 captured Ukrainians were to come back to Ukraine at that time. Russia claimed that 65 Ukrainian prisoners were on board the Il-76 aircraft that crashed in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast. Ukraine has no confirmation of this claim by the aggressor.

Kremlin propaganda published a list of 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war who were supposedly on board. Later, the Russian side officially confirmed this list to the Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War. The Coordination Headquarters, for its part, confirmed that the 65 Ukrainian defenders on the list were indeed to be brought back to Ukraine as part of the planned exchange on 24 January.

The Coordination Headquarters has now clarified to Ukrainska Pravda that among the 207 Ukrainians exchanged on 31 January, there are no people from the so-called 'list of 65'.

Updated: Another video was released by the Security Service of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: exchangeprisoners
Advertisement:

Police and enlistment office workers looking for Russian saboteurs in Kyiv's Obolon district – photo

Supreme Court official suspected of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine

Four dead and one wounded after Russians strike car in Kherson city centre – video

Georgian authorities intercept cargo of Ukrainian explosives allegedly bound for Voronezh

US Senate may vote on Ukraine aid bill on 7 February – Ukraine's Ambassador to US

Zelenskyy mulling replacement of Ukraine's General Staff Chief in addition to Commander-in-Chief – Ukrainska Pravda's sources

All News
exchange
Putin claims Russia won't stop prisoner swaps with Ukraine over Il-76 crash
207 Ukrainian brought back home from Russian captivity – video
Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon
RECENT NEWS
20:05
EC and IFC sign agreement on investment guarantees for Ukraine: investments expected to reach €500 million
20:03
Russians try to conduct offensive near Robotyne and Avdiivka – General Staff
19:55
Trump urges US Senate not to vote on new border security bill
19:39
Russian intelligence officers facilitate crimes abroad by travelling under fake names – The Insider
19:27
Kremlin threatens legal action over use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
19:16
Britain can defend itself against Russia – UK PM
19:07
FC Shakhtar creates team of amputee soldiers
18:52
Russians bombard Sumy Oblast with Glad MLRS, killing man and wounding woman
18:50
Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation
18:37
EXPLAINERWhat could hinder Ukraine from receiving all €50bn from EU
All News
Advertisement: