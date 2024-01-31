"Moving moments": Coordination HQ reveals details of 50th swap of prisoners of war – video

The Coordination HQ has published a video of the 50th PoW swap as a result of which 207 more Ukrainians have returned from Russia.

Source: the Coordination HQ on social media

Quote: "The moment of happiness and a hope which came true, the moment for which these guys were longing for every minute of their captivity.

The trust in their own country, which fights to save its people every day, helped them live to see this day."

Background: The released servicemen include 95 representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 56 National Guardsmen, 26 border guards, 29 Territorial Defence servicemen and one representative of the National Police of Ukraine.

The previous prisoner swap was scheduled for 24 January. More than 200 captured Ukrainians were to come back to Ukraine at that time. Russia claimed that 65 Ukrainian prisoners were on board the Il-76 aircraft that crashed in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast. Ukraine has no confirmation of this claim by the aggressor.

Kremlin propaganda published a list of 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war who were supposedly on board. Later, the Russian side officially confirmed this list to the Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War. The Coordination Headquarters, for its part, confirmed that the 65 Ukrainian defenders on the list were indeed to be brought back to Ukraine as part of the planned exchange on 24 January.

The Coordination Headquarters has now clarified to Ukrainska Pravda that among the 207 Ukrainians exchanged on 31 January, there are no people from the so-called 'list of 65'.

Updated: Another video was released by the Security Service of Ukraine.

