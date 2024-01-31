Nearly 50 combat clashes take place over past 24 hours – General Staff report

Fifty-two combat clashes with the Russian occupiers took place at the front over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 31 January

Details: During the day, 52 combat clashes took place. The Russians launched seven missile strikes, 65 airstrikes, and fired 59 times from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

Advertisement:

Over the course of the day, Ukrainian Defence Forces' aircraft carried out airstrikes on 14 clusters of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment and one Russian anti-aircraft missile system. The assets and personnel of the Ukrainian Air Defence Forces also destroyed one Kh-59 guided missile.

Units of the Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck at five Russian artillery pieces and four air defence systems.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts. There are no signs of assault groups being formed. Designated units of the Belarusian armed forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians maintain a military presence in the border areas, conduct sabotage and reconnaissance activities, attack settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increase the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The Russians launched airstrikes near the settlements of Ulytsia and Seredyna-Buda (Sumy Oblast). More than 40 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Hremiach and Kliusy (Chernihiv Oblast); Velyka Pysarivka, Basivka, Seredyna-Buda and Popivka (Sumy Oblast); and Okip, Lukiantsi, Hatyshche and Vovchansk (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled seven attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv Oblast, where Russian forces, with the support of aviation, attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences. The Russian invaders also launched airstrikes near Kyslivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and Nadiia (Luhansk Oblast). About 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka and Pishchane (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine attacks in the vicinity of Terny, Yampolivka and Torske (Donetsk Oblast), where Russian forces, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences. The Russians launched airstrikes near Bilohorivka and Serebrianka forest (Luhansk Oblast). About 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Makiivka and Nevske (Luhansk Oblast) and Yampolivka, Terny and Zarichne (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled four attacks near Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, with the support of aviation, made unsuccessful attempts to improve their tactical positions. The Russians launched an airstrike near New-York (Donetsk Oblast). More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, in particular Bohdanivka, Kalynivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight attacks near Avdiivka and another six attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast), where Russian forces attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences. The Russians also launched airstrikes near the settlements of Oleksandropil and Ocheretyne (Donetsk Oblast). Artillery and mortar attacks were carried out on more than 15 settlements, including Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Stepove, Avdiivka, Lastochkyne and Sieverne (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold the Russians back near Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast). There, the Russians, with the support of aviation, made unsuccessful attempts to improve their tactical positions six times. Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka and Kostiantynivka came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

Russian forces did not conduct offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk front. The Russians carried out airstrikes near the settlements of Vodiane, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast). About ten settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled four Russian attacks north of Pryiutne and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). The Russians launched airstrikes near the settlements of Bilohiria and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Malynivka, Chervone, Bilohiria, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Piatykhatky (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

Within the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group of Forces on the Kherson front, the cities of Kherson (Kherson Oblast) and Ochakiv (Mykolaiv Oblast) came under Russian artillery fire. The Russians conducted airstrikes near the settlements of Krynky, Beryslav, Novoberyslav, Shliakhove and Chervonyi Maiak (Kherson Oblast).

Russian forces continued to try to push Ukrainian forces out from their foothold on the Dnipro River’s left (eastern) bank, making three unsuccessful attempts to do so over the course of 31 January.

Support UP or become our patron!