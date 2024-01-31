Russians strike Toretsk and Tsukuryne: one woman killed, two others injured

A woman was killed and two others were injured on the evening of 31 January as Russian forces struck the village of Tsukuryne and the town of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "One person has been killed in Tsukuryne in the Selydove hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

This evening the Russians attacked the settlement using Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems and struck a residential area. A 70-year-old woman was killed in the attack.

Ten private houses, two agricultural facilities, a bus and a power line were damaged."

Details: Filashkin once again urged people to evacuate from dangerous areas.

Update: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported that the Russians hit Toretsk at 15:25.

Early reports indicate that the settlement was attacked with a KAB-500 guided bomb. A densely populated residential area was targeted. Two neighbours aged 36 and 64, who were drinking tea in the flat of one of the women, have concussions.

