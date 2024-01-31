All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians strike Toretsk and Tsukuryne: one woman killed, two others injured

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 31 January 2024, 19:53
Russians strike Toretsk and Tsukuryne: one woman killed, two others injured
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

A woman was killed and two others were injured on the evening of 31 January as Russian forces struck the village of Tsukuryne and the town of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "One person has been killed in Tsukuryne in the Selydove hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

This evening the Russians attacked the settlement using Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems and struck a residential area. A 70-year-old woman was killed in the attack.

Ten private houses, two agricultural facilities, a bus and a power line were damaged."

Details: Filashkin once again urged people to evacuate from dangerous areas.

Update: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported that the Russians hit Toretsk at 15:25. 

Early reports indicate that the settlement was attacked with a KAB-500 guided bomb. A densely populated residential area was targeted. Two neighbours aged 36 and 64, who were drinking tea in the flat of one of the women, have concussions. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warDonetsk Oblastcasualties
Advertisement:

Police and enlistment office workers looking for Russian saboteurs in Kyiv's Obolon district – photo

Supreme Court official suspected of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine

Four dead and one wounded after Russians strike car in Kherson city centre – video

Georgian authorities intercept cargo of Ukrainian explosives allegedly bound for Voronezh

US Senate may vote on Ukraine aid bill on 7 February – Ukraine's Ambassador to US

Zelenskyy mulling replacement of Ukraine's General Staff Chief in addition to Commander-in-Chief – Ukrainska Pravda's sources

All News
war
EU promises to train another 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers by end of summer
Russia uses North Korean munitions at front in Ukraine – Ukraine's intelligence
Differing views on mobilisation: Washington Post explains why Zelenskyy might dismiss Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
RECENT NEWS
20:05
EC and IFC sign agreement on investment guarantees for Ukraine: investments expected to reach €500 million
20:03
Russians try to conduct offensive near Robotyne and Avdiivka – General Staff
19:55
Trump urges US Senate not to vote on new border security bill
19:39
Russian intelligence officers facilitate crimes abroad by travelling under fake names – The Insider
19:27
Kremlin threatens legal action over use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
19:16
Britain can defend itself against Russia – UK PM
19:07
FC Shakhtar creates team of amputee soldiers
18:52
Russians bombard Sumy Oblast with Glad MLRS, killing man and wounding woman
18:50
Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation
18:37
EXPLAINERWhat could hinder Ukraine from receiving all €50bn from EU
All News
Advertisement: