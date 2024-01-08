All Sections
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with drones, missiles and air-dropped mine

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 8 January 2024, 02:58
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with drones, missiles and air-dropped mine
Aftermath of the attack on the city of Krolevets. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

The Russians have fired on the border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast 26 times over the past day.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: A total of 115 explosions were recorded. Khotin, Krasnopillia, Bilopilia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Krolevets, Shalyhyne, Esman and Znob-Novhorodske hromadas were attacked. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The Russians fired using mortars (1 explosion) and tubed artillery (1 explosion) on Esman hromada.

Bilopillia hromada was attacked from an FPV drone (1 explosion), artillery (8 explosions) and mortars (18 explosions).

Attacks from an FPV drone (1 explosion), artillery (12 explosions), small arms (15 explosions) and mortars (3 explosions) were recorded in Krasnopillia hromada.

There was artillery shelling from self-propelled guns (7 explosions) and mortar fire (12 explosions) in Khotin hromada.

The Russians hit Znob-Novhorodske hromada using mortars (5 explosions).

They released an air-dropped mine on the territory of Shalyhyne hromada.

There was shelling from tubed artillery (5 explosions) in Nova Sloboda hromada.

Krolevets hromada: a missile attack (1 explosion) and an attack by two Shahed drones (2 explosions) on a residential area in the city of Krolevets took place. A total of 23 private homes and street power lines were damaged.

Mortar fire (15 explosions) were recorded in Velyka Pysarivka hromada.

Subjects: Sumy Oblastattackexplosion
