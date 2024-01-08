All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian hackers leak data of all Alfa Bank clients in Russia online

Economichna PravdaMonday, 8 January 2024, 17:24
Ukrainian hackers leak data of all Alfa Bank clients in Russia online
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Ukrainian hacker group Kiborg has made the entire client base of the Russian Alfa Bank publicly available.

Source: Kiborg on their website

Details: Kiborg hackers, acting in collaboration with NLB hackers, gained access to the customer database in October 2023 and exposed information about 44,000 customers.

Advertisement:

The database contains information on the names, dates of birth, phone numbers, cards and accounts of 38 million unique individuals and legal entities.

The Vazhnyye Istorii (Important Stories) website clarified that this includes over 24 million customer accounts and over 13 million more data on legal entities.

"The bank's press office rushed to deny the news, calling the personal data we presented as evidence 'compiled from several random numbers'. Later, the message was changed to accuse us of falsifying the information.

We would like to extend our greetings to Alfa Bank's security team and personally to [Russian oligarch] Mikhail Fridman. Earlier, we managed to contact him, and he commented on the hacking of the bank's client base by saying: 'Well, whatever'. Perhaps one day he will be more willing to talk to us," the hackers added.

Background: In October, Fridman, the co-owner of Alfa-Bank and sanctioned Russian billionaire, announced that the shareholders of ABH Holdings S.A. might reconsider the decision regarding the sale of the financial institution.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: hackers
Advertisement:

updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship

Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it

Threats to journalist Nikolov: law enforcement officers identifies intruders – photo

Ukrainian tennis player defeats Russian opponent and reaches quarter-finals at Australian Open for first time ever – video

Ukrainian military shares footage of one of the largest Russian assaults on Avdiivka

Slovak PM makes more controversial remarks ahead of meeting with Ukrainian counterpart

All News
hackers
Ukrainian soldiers are sent malware disguised as information on recruitment to 3rd Separate Assault Brigade and IDF
Ukrainian hackers attack Russian President's Administration provider for the second time
Russian hackers infiltrated Kyivstar system in May 2023 or earlier – Security Service of Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
00:53
updatedRussians launch Shahed UAVs from south
23:05
Powerful DDoS attacks on Monobank are reported again
22:54
updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship
22:00
Attack kills people in Donetsk market, Ukraine's Defence Forces deny involvement – photo
21:40
Zelenskyy outlines clear tasks and priorities for coming weeks – video
21:19
Zelenskyy on surveillance of journalists: Ukraine's Security Service will investigate
20:15
Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it
19:30
updatedRussians strike Krasnohorivka: one killed and one wounded
19:19
Russians mostly attacked on Avdiivka front on 21 January – General Staff report
18:37
Romanian farmers demand Romanian government to limit Ukrainian agricultural imports
All News
Advertisement: