All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian soldiers are sent malware disguised as information on recruitment to 3rd Separate Assault Brigade and IDF

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 8 January 2024, 14:32
Ukrainian soldiers are sent malware disguised as information on recruitment to 3rd Separate Assault Brigade and IDF
Stock photo: Getty Images

Hackers have been sending soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) messages containing malware that purports to concern recruitment to the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade and Israel Defence Forces (IDF).

Source: State Special Communications Service of Ukraine (SSCSU)

Quote: "The Governmental Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine (CERT-UA), operating under the SSCSU, has taken measures against a wave of cyberattacks in which the perpetrators sent out messages to AFU personnel via the Signal messenger app that contain malware on the subject of recruitment to the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the AFU and the IDF.

Advertisement:

...The messages contain archive files that, if run, will infect the computer with REMCOSRAT and REVERSESSH malware. Furthermore, the names and content of the archives attempt to attract soldiers’ attention - 'prisoner interrogation', 'geolocation', 'coding commands', 'aliases', etc."

Details: Experts from the US-Japanese company Trendmicro detected the suspicious activity at the end of December 2023 and reported it to CERT-UA.

In the event that any suspicious activity is detected on computers and information and communication systems of the AFU, specialists are asked to inform the Centre for Information and Telecommunication Systems Cybersecurity immediately.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Armed Forceshackers
Advertisement:

updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship

Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it

Threats to journalist Nikolov: law enforcement officers identifies intruders – photo

Ukrainian tennis player defeats Russian opponent and reaches quarter-finals at Australian Open for first time ever – video

Ukrainian military shares footage of one of the largest Russian assaults on Avdiivka

Slovak PM makes more controversial remarks ahead of meeting with Ukrainian counterpart

All News
Armed Forces
Ukrainian paratrooper destroys four Russian AFVs in one battle
Russians failing to block Kupiansk or conduct successful attacks there
Drones spotted over military training grounds in Germany where Ukrainians train
RECENT NEWS
23:53
updatedRussians launch Shahed UAVs from south
23:05
Powerful DDoS attacks on Monobank are reported again
22:54
updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship
22:00
Attack kills people in Donetsk market, Ukraine's Defence Forces deny involvement – photo
21:40
Zelenskyy outlines clear tasks and priorities for coming weeks – video
21:19
Zelenskyy on surveillance of journalists: Ukraine's Security Service will investigate
20:15
Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it
19:30
updatedRussians strike Krasnohorivka: one killed and one wounded
19:19
Russians mostly attacked on Avdiivka front on 21 January – General Staff report
18:37
Romanian farmers demand Romanian government to limit Ukrainian agricultural imports
All News
Advertisement: