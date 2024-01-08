All Sections
Ukrainian forces destroy bridge near occupied Mariupol, thwarting construction of new railway links from Russia

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 8 January 2024, 17:37
The Armed Forces of Ukraine. Photo: Office of the president of Ukraine

The Ukrainian forces have destroyed a railway bridge built by the Russians over the Kalmius River near the occupied city of Mariupol, which was intended to be part of the overland railway route from Russia to Russian-occupied Crimea.

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, Advisor to the legally elected Mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram

Details: In particular, the structure of a bridge located in the village of Hranitne near occupied Mariupol has been destroyed. Fuel tanks and engineering vehicles were also burned.

Andriushchenko noted that the bridge was part of the Russian railway that was supposed to connect Mariupol and the city of Dzhankoi (Crimea) with Russia's Rostov-on-Don and Taganrog. It was a "tie-in" to the Donetsk branch of the Mariupol-Aslanove-Kalchyk-Volnovakha railway.

The new route would have resolved the issues of military and civilian logistics and reduced dependence on the Crimean Bridge.

"The issue of launching a direct railway from Russia is now out of the question for a while," Andriushchenko said.

The official added that the Russian military had attempted to shoot down the missiles with air defence systems, but to no avail, while the Ukrainian Armed Forces seized the moment and managed to locate the newly deployed anti-aircraft missile systems in the area of Mariupol.

Background:

  • In 2023, the Russians announced plans to build railway links in the occupied territories that would run along the Sea of Azov.
  • The new route was supposed to relieve the pressure on the Crimean Bridge and make the way from Russia's Rostov Oblast to occupied Crimea 200 kilometres shorter.

