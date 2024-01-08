All Sections
Zelenskyy thanks Qatar for mediation in release of children illegally deported by Russia

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 8 January 2024, 19:12
Photo: Office of the President

In a telephone conversation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, for his mediation role in the release of Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy's press service

Quote: "Thank you for the important mediation role of Qatar and the personal position of the Sheikh in the release of Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russia. We discussed further coordination in this area.

I noted Qatar's contribution of US$20 million to the Grain from Ukraine initiative and assured [the Emir] that Ukraine, despite Russia's attempts to disrupt the civilian shipping industry in the Black Sea, will continue to be a guarantor of global food security."

Details: They also discussed the continuation of work on the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and the organisation of the upcoming Global Peace Summit. Zelenskyy invited a representative of Qatar to the next meeting of advisers in Davos.

