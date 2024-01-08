Scholz calls on other EU countries to increase military aid to Ukraine in 2024

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called on other European Union countries to provide more military support to Ukraine this year as it fights full-scale Russian aggression.

Source: Scholz's statement on Monday after a meeting with the new Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden in Berlin, European Pravda reports with reference to Handelsblatt

Details: According to the German chancellor, the arms supplies to Ukraine planned by most EU member states so far are "too small by any means".

Quote: "Therefore, I call on our allies in the European Union to also step up their efforts in favour of Ukraine," he added.

Scholz believes that by the next summit on 1 February at the latest, the EU needs to have the most accurate idea of what European partners will contribute to support Ukraine this year.

"Europe must demonstrate that it is on Ukraine's side, on the side of freedom, international law and European values," he stressed.

The German Chancellor emphasised that his country is the largest donor of aid to Ukraine after the United States and has already allocated €8 billion for 2024 to supply Ukraine with weapons and military equipment, in addition to humanitarian and financial support.

Notably, amid the blocking of additional aid to Ukraine in the US Congress and delays in approving a four-year €50 billion support plan for Kyiv, the EU is increasingly calling for more active support for Kyiv this year.

Among other things, last week, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski explained in detail why continued military support for Ukraine is in Europe's interests and why it is wrong to talk about "Ukraine fatigue" in the West.

