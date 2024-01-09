White House meets with defence innovators to discuss drones and demining in Ukraine

White House officials held a meeting with leaders from venture capital firms and the technology and defence industries on 8 January to discuss Ukraine's access to cutting-edge US equipment.

Source: Reuters

Details: The meeting lasted five hours, with discussions focused on drones, counter-drone capabilities, and mine clearance.

Jake Sullivan, head of the White House National Security Council, convened the meeting to push for a "renewed emphasis on helping Ukraine overcome these key technological challenges that they have identified as inhibiting their progress and momentum on the battlefield," a second administration official said.

The meeting was attended by then executives from Fortem Aerospace [which created the drone hunter for Shahed drones – ed.], defence companies Palantir Technologies and Anduril Industries, and Skydio, a drone manufacturer.

White House officials said that the meeting gave them an opportunity to learn about new capabilities in the US industry in the hopes that the US government could facilitate the rolling-out of these innovations in Ukraine.

