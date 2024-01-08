All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Foreign Minister on what to expect if US fails to agree on new aid package

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 8 January 2024, 19:18
Ukrainian Foreign Minister on what to expect if US fails to agree on new aid package
Dmytro Kuleba. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has stated that Ukraine will continue to resist even if the US Congress fails to agree on additional funding for support, and urged Congress not to wait to make this decision only when the situation on the front line deteriorates because of the delay.

Source: Kuleba in an interview with the Spanish news outlet El Pais

Details: Kuleba was asked what to expect if the US does not approve the additional US$61 billion in military support for Ukraine. 

Advertisement:

"We will continue to fight with the resources we have. For the world, democracy, security and prosperity are at stake. For Ukraine, the question is about its very existence as a state," he reiterated. 

Quote: "If the support is suspended or delayed now, Russia, due to [Ukraine’s] lack of resources, may start to make progress on the front line and break through the [defence] lines. Then the support will have to be resumed because the public will actively support Ukraine. And the same politicians who decided to refuse support will decide to provide it – but under more critical circumstances. So, even from a rational point of view, a purely realistic political logic, it makes more sense to provide assistance now to prevent a crisis in the future." 

More details: Kuleba added that he considers the approach of political forces in any state that turn the topic of Russia's war against Ukraine into a subject of internal debate to be short-sighted, because in fact, it is a war not only against Ukraine, but against the entire democratic world. 

"If Russia gains the upper hand, if Russia's political style becomes dominant, there will be no more real elections and no real democracy. This is clearly not what these politicians want. Russia’s defeat in Ukraine is in the best strategic interests of the states of Europe, America and other regions of the world. Ukraine should be a topic that unites, not divides," the minister added.

Background: Earlier, Kuleba also said that it is easier for the West to defeat Russia now than it was during the Cold War.

He also said that Ukraine is actively working to ensure further military support from Western countries and has no alternative options in the event that it stops.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAUkraineDmytro Kuleba
Advertisement:

updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship

Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it

Threats to journalist Nikolov: law enforcement officers identifies intruders – photo

Ukrainian tennis player defeats Russian opponent and reaches quarter-finals at Australian Open for first time ever – video

Ukrainian military shares footage of one of the largest Russian assaults on Avdiivka

Slovak PM makes more controversial remarks ahead of meeting with Ukrainian counterpart

All News
USA
"It's time to act": Biden calls for over US$60 billion in aid to Ukraine
White House again warns that time to approve additional funding for Ukraine is running out
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry clarifies statement by US State Department spokesperson on funding for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
00:53
updatedRussians launch Shahed UAVs from south
23:05
Powerful DDoS attacks on Monobank are reported again
22:54
updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship
22:00
Attack kills people in Donetsk market, Ukraine's Defence Forces deny involvement – photo
21:40
Zelenskyy outlines clear tasks and priorities for coming weeks – video
21:19
Zelenskyy on surveillance of journalists: Ukraine's Security Service will investigate
20:15
Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it
19:30
updatedRussians strike Krasnohorivka: one killed and one wounded
19:19
Russians mostly attacked on Avdiivka front on 21 January – General Staff report
18:37
Romanian farmers demand Romanian government to limit Ukrainian agricultural imports
All News
Advertisement: