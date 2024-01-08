Ukrainian Foreign Minister on what to expect if US fails to agree on new aid package

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has stated that Ukraine will continue to resist even if the US Congress fails to agree on additional funding for support, and urged Congress not to wait to make this decision only when the situation on the front line deteriorates because of the delay.

Source: Kuleba in an interview with the Spanish news outlet El Pais

Details: Kuleba was asked what to expect if the US does not approve the additional US$61 billion in military support for Ukraine.

"We will continue to fight with the resources we have. For the world, democracy, security and prosperity are at stake. For Ukraine, the question is about its very existence as a state," he reiterated.

Quote: "If the support is suspended or delayed now, Russia, due to [Ukraine’s] lack of resources, may start to make progress on the front line and break through the [defence] lines. Then the support will have to be resumed because the public will actively support Ukraine. And the same politicians who decided to refuse support will decide to provide it – but under more critical circumstances. So, even from a rational point of view, a purely realistic political logic, it makes more sense to provide assistance now to prevent a crisis in the future."

More details: Kuleba added that he considers the approach of political forces in any state that turn the topic of Russia's war against Ukraine into a subject of internal debate to be short-sighted, because in fact, it is a war not only against Ukraine, but against the entire democratic world.

"If Russia gains the upper hand, if Russia's political style becomes dominant, there will be no more real elections and no real democracy. This is clearly not what these politicians want. Russia’s defeat in Ukraine is in the best strategic interests of the states of Europe, America and other regions of the world. Ukraine should be a topic that unites, not divides," the minister added.

Background: Earlier, Kuleba also said that it is easier for the West to defeat Russia now than it was during the Cold War.

He also said that Ukraine is actively working to ensure further military support from Western countries and has no alternative options in the event that it stops.

