Ukraine's Foreign Minister shares his expectations of upcoming NATO-Ukraine Council meeting

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 9 January 2024, 19:01
Dmytro Kuleba. Photo: Getty Images

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said he hopes that Ukraine’s allies will shortly announce new commitments to bolster Ukraine's air defence after the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting on Wednesday, 10 January.

Source: Kuleba in a comment to Politico, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The foreign minister explained that Kyiv expects the meeting to "expedite critical decisions on further strengthening Ukraine's air defence capabilities. Both in terms of modern systems and their ammunition".

"Ensuring regular supplies of missiles for Patriots, IRIS-T, NASAMS and other systems is a top priority that must be completed today, not tomorrow," Kuleba stressed.

Kuleba also pointed out that the more effective Ukraine's air defence is, the less likely it is that "a Russian missile or drone will accidentally fly into bordering NATO airspace".

"On all accounts, it makes sense for our allies to mobilise all available forces to strengthen Ukraine's air defences right now," the minister added.

Background:

