All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Likely cause of fire at hotel in Poland housing Ukrainian refugees is revealed

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 9 January 2024, 23:16
Likely cause of fire at hotel in Poland housing Ukrainian refugees is revealed
A hotel in Olecko. Photo: Ukrinform

An investigation into a fire at a hotel in Olecko, northeastern Poland, last week has tentatively established that the fire was caused by a malfunctioning electrical appliance, not arson.

Source: Oleksandr Plodystyi, the Ukrainian Consul in Gdańsk, in a comment to Ukrinform news agency, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Plodystyi said that a representative of the consulate had visited Olecko the day before and met with the Ukrainians concerned, the hotel owner, representatives of local authorities, the police and the fire service.

Advertisement:

"As a result of the meetings, it was found that arson could be ruled out. The prevailing theory is that the fire was caused by a spark from a charger that was plugged into the power supply," he said.

Plodystyi said the fire had completely burned out three rooms where Ukrainians were staying. Their occupants have been moved to alternative accommodation nearby, and the rest of the Ukrainians have begun to return to their rooms after being temporarily accommodated in the gym.

Plodystyi said several of the Ukrainians had suffered minor burns but were now feeling fine. In addition, no one had lost any belongings or documents because of the fire.

Background: A fire broke out on 5 January in a hotel housing 155 refugees from Ukraine in the Polish town of Olecko.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship

Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it

Threats to journalist Nikolov: law enforcement officers identifies intruders – photo

Ukrainian tennis player defeats Russian opponent and reaches quarter-finals at Australian Open for first time ever – video

Ukrainian military shares footage of one of the largest Russian assaults on Avdiivka

Slovak PM makes more controversial remarks ahead of meeting with Ukrainian counterpart

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:53
updatedRussians launch Shahed UAVs from south
23:05
Powerful DDoS attacks on Monobank are reported again
22:54
updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship
22:00
Attack kills people in Donetsk market, Ukraine's Defence Forces deny involvement – photo
21:40
Zelenskyy outlines clear tasks and priorities for coming weeks – video
21:19
Zelenskyy on surveillance of journalists: Ukraine's Security Service will investigate
20:15
Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it
19:30
updatedRussians strike Krasnohorivka: one killed and one wounded
19:19
Russians mostly attacked on Avdiivka front on 21 January – General Staff report
18:37
Romanian farmers demand Romanian government to limit Ukrainian agricultural imports
All News
Advertisement: