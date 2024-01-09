Likely cause of fire at hotel in Poland housing Ukrainian refugees is revealed

An investigation into a fire at a hotel in Olecko, northeastern Poland, last week has tentatively established that the fire was caused by a malfunctioning electrical appliance, not arson.

Source: Oleksandr Plodystyi, the Ukrainian Consul in Gdańsk, in a comment to Ukrinform news agency, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Plodystyi said that a representative of the consulate had visited Olecko the day before and met with the Ukrainians concerned, the hotel owner, representatives of local authorities, the police and the fire service.

"As a result of the meetings, it was found that arson could be ruled out. The prevailing theory is that the fire was caused by a spark from a charger that was plugged into the power supply," he said.

Plodystyi said the fire had completely burned out three rooms where Ukrainians were staying. Their occupants have been moved to alternative accommodation nearby, and the rest of the Ukrainians have begun to return to their rooms after being temporarily accommodated in the gym.

Plodystyi said several of the Ukrainians had suffered minor burns but were now feeling fine. In addition, no one had lost any belongings or documents because of the fire.

Background: A fire broke out on 5 January in a hotel housing 155 refugees from Ukraine in the Polish town of Olecko.

