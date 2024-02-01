Russia claims attack by 11 Ukrainian UAVs

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that 11 Ukrainian drones attacked four Russian oblasts in the small hours of 1 February.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry said Russian air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 11 UAVs at night and around 06:30 (Moscow time).

Quote: "Regular air defence assets have intercepted and destroyed Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles above the territory of Belgorod (4 UAVs) and Kursk (1 UAV) oblasts."

"Regular air defence assets have intercepted and destroyed Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles above the territory of Belgorod (4 UAVs) and Voronezh (2 UAV) oblasts."

Background: The Russian Defence Ministry announced that a Ukrainian UAV was downed over Pskov Oblast on the night of 30-31 January.

