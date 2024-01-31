All Sections
Russians claim they downed Ukrainian UAV over Pskov Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 31 January 2024, 06:56
A UAV. Stock photo: Ukrainian Defence Industry

The Russian Defence Ministry has announced that a Ukrainian UAV was downed over Pskov Oblast on the night of 30-31 January.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Quote: "A Ukrainian UAV was destroyed by [Russian] regular air defence systems over the territory of Pskov Oblast."

Background:

  • On 31 August, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of four Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft during a nighttime drone attack on Pskov.
  • Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said that the drone attack on the Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft in Pskov on the night of 29-30 August was carried out from Russian territory.
  • Budanov did not specify whether the attack was carried out by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine or by the underground resistance movement, as well as refused to say what kind of drones were used and did not name their numbers. A UP source confirmed that the drone attack was carried out by Ukrainian Defence Intelligence and other defence forces.
  • Subsequently, the UP received a video of the Il-76 being damaged at an airfield in Pskov.

