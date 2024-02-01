All Sections
US Defense Secretary meets with UK counterpart in Washington to discuss support for Ukraine – photo

European PravdaThursday, 1 February 2024, 07:29
US Defense Secretary meets with UK counterpart in Washington to discuss support for Ukraine – photo
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Photo: Austin on X

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has met in Washington with his UK counterpart Grant Shapps.

Source: Pentagon press release, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Pentagon press release said the parties had met specifically to discuss future support for Ukraine from both countries.

The release also stated they discussed the escalation of attacks by Iran-linked militant groups on US troops in the Middle East, the Houthis’ illegal attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea, and efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Quote: "Secretary Austin thanked Secretary Shapps for the United Kingdom's steadfast support and leadership in coalition efforts to stave off further Houthi aggression, while defending naval and international commercial vessels exercising navigational rights and freedoms," the Pentagon said.

Earlier, Victoria Nuland, US Under Secretary of State, stated she was confident that 2024 was of great strategic importance for Ukraine and would bring certain "solid successes" on the battlefield.

Nuland also believes that the US Congress will vote for additional aid to Ukraine, given its importance if the country is to "survive and thrive".

European officials have repeatedly emphasised the importance of 2024 for Ukraine in the context of countering Russia's full-scale aggression.

It has previously been reported that European institutions and EU member states have pledged to provide Ukraine with military support worth at least €21 billion.

Subjects: USAUKaid for Ukraine
