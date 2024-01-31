All Sections
EU and member states budget €21 billion of aid for Ukraine in 2024

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 31 January 2024, 18:25
EU and member states budget €21 billion of aid for Ukraine in 2024
Stock photo: Getty Images

Institutions in Europe and EU members have pledged to give Ukraine military aid totalling at least €21 billion.

Source: Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, after a meeting of EU defence ministers, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The European Union and the member states, all together, [...] all of us, European institutions, we have provided €28 billion of military equipment [to Ukraine - ed.] until now. This is not forecast or a provision, this is reality," he said. 

Ministers were questioned at the meeting about their commitments for the year, according to Borrell.

"A list [provided by member states - ed.] is going to be €21 billion being budgeted for 2024 for military assistance to Ukraine," the diplomat added.  

Borrell stressed that this is a minimum, since individual member states have not yet provided figures for their support.

"[That is] €21 billion in one year compared with €28 billion in the two first years [of war - ed.]," he emphasised. 

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Danish PM Mette Frederiksen, Czech Republic PM Petr Fiala, Estonian PM Kaja Kallas and the Netherlands' PM Mark Rutte have written a joint letter calling for collective efforts to provide long-term support to Ukraine.

Olaf Scholz, the Chancellor of Germany, has once again called upon European partners to supply Ukraine with more financial and military aid over fears that US assistance might stop. 

Earlier it was reported that Scholz wants to use the EU summit on 1 February, dedicated to the mid-term review of the EU budget, to urge partners to send more weapons to Ukraine.

Subjects: EUmoney
