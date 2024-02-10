Ukrainian defenders kill about 1,000 Russian occupiers and destroy 24 artillery systems in one day
Saturday, 10 February 2024, 10:27
Ukraine’s Defence Forces killed 980 Russian soldiers and destroyed 24 artillery systems and nine tanks on 9 February.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 10 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 394,270 (+980) military personnel;
- 6,394 (+9) tanks;
- 11,942 (+21) armoured combat vehicles;
- 9,459 (+24) artillery systems;
- 981 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 666 (+0) air defence systems;
- 332 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 7,235 (+26) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 1,881 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 24 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 12,579 (+28) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,512 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support UP or become our patron!