Ukraine’s Defence Forces killed 980 Russian soldiers and destroyed 24 artillery systems and nine tanks on 9 February.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 10 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 394,270 (+980) military personnel;

6,394 (+9) tanks;

11,942 (+21) armoured combat vehicles;

9,459 (+24) artillery systems;

981 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

666 (+0) air defence systems;

332 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

7,235 (+26) strategic and tactical UAVs;

1,881 (+0) cruise missiles;

24 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

12,579 (+28) vehicles and tankers;

1,512 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

