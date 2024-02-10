All Sections
Ukrainian defenders kill about 1,000 Russian occupiers and destroy 24 artillery systems in one day

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 10 February 2024, 10:27
Ukrainian defenders kill about 1,000 Russian occupiers and destroy 24 artillery systems in one day

Ukraine’s Defence Forces killed 980 Russian soldiers and destroyed 24 artillery systems and nine tanks on 9 February.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 10 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 394,270 (+980) military personnel;
  • 6,394 (+9) tanks;
  • 11,942 (+21) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 9,459 (+24) artillery systems;
  • 981 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 666 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 332 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 325 (+0) helicopters;
  • 7,235 (+26) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 1,881 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 24 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 12,579 (+28) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,512 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

