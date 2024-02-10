Government dismisses First Deputy Defence Minister Pavliuk as he is "leaving for new position"

The Cabinet of Ministers has dismissed Oleksandr Pavliuk, First Deputy Minister of Defence, as he is leaving for another position. The media believe that he will become the head of the Ground Forces instead of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Source: Taras Melnychuk, government representative in the Verkhovna Rada, on Telegram

Quote from Melnychuk: "The Cabinet of Ministers has dismissed Oleksandr Pavliuk from the post of First Deputy Minister of Defence due to his transfer to another job."

Background:

The media believe Pavliuk will become the new commander of the Ground Forces instead of Syrskyi.

On 8 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, replacing Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

