Ministry of Digital Development and Ministry of Defenсe working on electronic military ticket

The Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Ministry of Defense are working on introducing an electronic military ID card, but it will not be in Diia, a Ukrainian e-governance mobile app and web portal.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, in an interview with Forbes Ukraine

"There is a certain logic there. I can't spoil it yet. Let's just say it could be a military identity card in Diia. However, most likely, it will not be there. We are working on this project separately," Fedorov said.

He stressed that the issue of introducing an electronic military ID card is still being worked out.

"It will be right if the Ministry of Defence is the first to announce such news," the minister concluded.

"Now, we are working with the Ministry of Defence on introducing a military ID card. It will not be in Diia. Diia will also not have a military electronic cabinet. A separate information system will be created for this purpose based on the Ministry of Defence. Diia will also not be used to send call-up notices [to inform citizens to report to military enlistment offices]," Fedorov explained.

Background:

On 23 December 2023, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov said that the Defence Ministry is considering notifying men about the need to report to the enlistment offices via email.

According to the new draft law on mobilisation, Ukraine will issue call-up notices to the enlistment offices to the conscript's electronic cabinet. On Wednesday, 7 February, the Verkhovna Rada approved the bill on the first reading. Edits will be made for the second reading.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Digital Development has repeatedly stated that there will be no electronic call-up notices in Diia.

