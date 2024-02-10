All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy appoints Deputy Commander-in-Chief and Chief of General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces – video

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 10 February 2024, 19:16
Zelenskyy appoints Deputy Commander-in-Chief and Chief of General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces – video
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Dmytro Larin, Ukrainska Pravda

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed deputies to Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Throughout the day today I held meetings with military commanders and the government. We continue to overhaul the leadership of the defence forces. People who are well-known in the army and who know well what the army needs are assuming their duties. They served as military commanders in this war, and their experience will be useful at the level of the entire army.

Advertisement:

Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi has been appointed deputy to Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. He focuses on unmanned systems and expanding and improving our soldiers’ use of drones. Colonel Andrii Lebedenko has also been appointed Deputy Commander-in-Chief. He focuses on innovations, the technological aspect of the army and combat systems. We need people with experience in working with new technologies.

I have appointed Brigadier General Volodymyr Horbatiuk, Brigadier General Oleksii Shevchenko and Brigadier General Mykhail Drapatyi. Horbatiuk focuses on operational work, the work of headquarters, planning, and management: each headquarters has to completely understand the situation on the front. Shevchenko’s focus is on logistics, the best possible logistics for our army. Drapatyi will be responsible for high-quality training for our soldiers."

Details: Zelenskyy added that "combat commanders’, combat brigades’, our units’ real combat experience and experience in building a top quality training for soldiers and assessing and analysing combat has to be used to ensure the success of Ukraine’s Defence Forces".

Background:

  • On 8 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, replacing Valerii Zaluzhnyi. 
  • On 9 February, Zelenskyy appointed Major General Anatolii Barhylevych as the Chief of the General Staff of Ukraine, as recommended by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. He also said that Syrskyi had chosen his deputies and that Zelenskyy would sign the corresponding decrees on their appointments. The Deputy Chiefs of the General Staff have also been chosen.
  • On 10 February, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Oleksandr Pavliuk, First Deputy Minister of Defence, as he was leaving for another position. The media believe that he will become the head of the Ground Forces instead of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

More on this story: An army without Zaluzhnyi: Who is General Syrskyi, Ukraine's new Commander-in-Chief?

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zelenskyy
Advertisement:

Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka

Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia

Ukraine and France sign agreement on security guarantees

Kremlin conducts special operation to discredit Zelenskyy – WP

Biden reacts to news of Navalny's death

Zelenskyy meets with German President in Berlin – photo

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy on weapons and ammunition production: We will meet our goals for this year
Zelenskyy: We continue to overhaul Defence Forces, changes will follow – photo
Zelenskyy and Macron discuss situation on battlefield and Ukraine's weapon needs
RECENT NEWS
07:34
Defenders kill over 1,000 Russian invaders and destroy 11 tanks
04:38
Russians claim drone attack
04:10
We gave worthy fight in Avdiivka – Сommander of 3rd Assault Brigade
02:16
Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka
01:04
Explosions heard in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts – video
00:36
Zelenskyy: I hope security guarantee agreements will help motivate US support
00:34
More than 40 soldiers were wounded in strike on 128th Brigade in November
00:08
Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia
23:30
Zelenskyy: People who vote for Putin are voting for a murderer
23:01
Pentagon explains it continues to supply weapons to Ukraine under past contracts
All News
Advertisement: