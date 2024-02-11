All Sections
Electronic warfare equipment production to switch to market based system

Sunday, 11 February 2024, 13:33
Mykhailo Fedorov. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine intends to transfer the production of electronic warfare systems to a market based system, following the same model that was implemented with drone production.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, on Diia’s YouTube channel 

Details: Ukraine has ambitions to open the EW market for entrepreneurs.

Quote: "We're working to replicate the success of drone production. To open the market to the fullest extent and work up competition," said Mykhailo Fedorov.

According to the results of market competition, the companies will compete with each other for contracts with the Ministry of Defence.

"EW was combined with drone regulation to give companies a margin, making it easier to conclude contracts," the minister added.

As noted, the Ministry of Defence has already begun active contracting of EW production.

Fedorov also noted the possible creation of a separate EW brigade.

Background:

Minister Fedorov stated that electronic warfare equipment would be provided to troops more quickly because admission to operation would be based on a joint departmental test or the results of studying the declared tactical and technical characteristics.

