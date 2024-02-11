Recently dismissed Joint Forces Commander says he found out about his dismissal from news headlines

Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has indicated that he learned about the presidential decree on his dismissal from the mass media on 11 February.

Source: Naiev on Telegram

Quote from Naiev: "I learnt about my dismissal from the post of commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which I’d held since 2020, from the mass media."

Details: In his address, Naiev also expressed gratitude to Ukrainian soldiers for their service and said he was confident in Ukraine's victory.

Background: On 11 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Naiev from the post of commander of the Joint Forces.

He appointed Yurii Sodol in his place.

