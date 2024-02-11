All Sections
Exports via Ukraine's sea corridor reach 22 million tonnes

Economichna PravdaSunday, 11 February 2024, 16:06
Exports via Ukraine's sea corridor reach 22 million tonnes
Oleksandr Kubrakov. Photo: Oleksandr Kubrakov's Twitter (X)

A total of 22 million tonnes of cargo has been exported via Ukraine’s sea corridor by more than 700 ships.

Source: Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov on X

Details: Kubrakov wrote on X that total exports via Ukraine’s Black Sea corridor amounted to 22 million tonnes of cargo.

He also said that this number can grow higher if Ukrainian ports and other infrastructure, including roads and railways, undergo modernisation and are better developed.

"We do everything possible for this despite systematical [sic] air attacks. Last night it was another one in order to damage grain infrastructure. I saw the results, but in any case we continue to load new vessels," Kubrakov wrote.

Background:

  • Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov reported that exports via the Ukrainian sea corridor totalled 6.3 million tonnes in January, which is almost equal to the pre-war level.

Advertisement: