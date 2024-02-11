US Ambassador responds to tragedy in Kharkiv

US Ambassador Bridget Brink has expressed her condolences to citizens of Kharkiv, where an entire family was killed in one of the latest bombardments, and reiterated that this is one of the reasons why allies should continue to support Ukraine.

Source: She posted the message on her Twitter account (X), European Pravda reports

Quote: "Our hearts go out to Kharkiv, a city that has suffered greatly from Russia’s attacks. Over the weekend, seven people, including one family with three children, were killed. This is why we need to support Ukraine, to stop such horrific crimes," the ambassador wrote.

Advertisement:

Our hearts go out to Kharkiv, a city that has suffered greatly from Russia’s attacks. Over the weekend, 7 people, including one family with 3 children, were killed. This is why we need to support Ukraine; to stop such horrific crimes. pic.twitter.com/Gic7UPyfGA — Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) February 11, 2024

Reminder: On the night of 9-10 February, a family of five people and two of their neighbours, an elderly couple, were killed in a large-scale fire in the private sector of Kharkiv after a Russian bombardment.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump wants the US to stop providing aid to Ukraine and other countries.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee also revealed how he threatened his allies to "encourage Russia" to aggress against them in order to force them to increase their contributions to collective security.

Support UP or become our patron!