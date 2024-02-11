All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US Ambassador responds to tragedy in Kharkiv

European PravdaSunday, 11 February 2024, 18:20
US Ambassador responds to tragedy in Kharkiv
Bridget Brink. Stock photo: Getty Images

US Ambassador Bridget Brink has expressed her condolences to citizens of Kharkiv, where an entire family was killed in one of the latest bombardments, and reiterated that this is one of the reasons why allies should continue to support Ukraine.

Source: She posted the message on her Twitter account (X), European Pravda reports

Quote: "Our hearts go out to Kharkiv, a city that has suffered greatly from Russia’s attacks. Over the weekend, seven people, including one family with three children, were killed. This is why we need to support Ukraine, to stop such horrific crimes," the ambassador wrote.

Advertisement:

Reminder: On the night of 9-10 February, a family of five people and two of their neighbours, an elderly couple, were killed in a large-scale fire in the private sector of Kharkiv after a Russian bombardment.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump wants the US to stop providing aid to Ukraine and other countries.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee also revealed how he threatened his allies to "encourage Russia" to aggress against them in order to force them to increase their contributions to collective security.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka

Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia

Ukraine and France sign agreement on security guarantees

Kremlin conducts special operation to discredit Zelenskyy – WP

Biden reacts to news of Navalny's death

Zelenskyy meets with German President in Berlin – photo

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:34
Defenders kill over 1,000 Russian invaders and destroy 11 tanks
04:38
Russians claim drone attack
04:10
We gave worthy fight in Avdiivka – Сommander of 3rd Assault Brigade
02:16
Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka
01:04
Explosions heard in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts – video
00:36
Zelenskyy: I hope security guarantee agreements will help motivate US support
00:34
More than 40 soldiers were wounded in strike on 128th Brigade in November
00:08
Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia
23:30
Zelenskyy: People who vote for Putin are voting for a murderer
23:01
Pentagon explains it continues to supply weapons to Ukraine under past contracts
All News
Advertisement: