Russian attack on Kharkiv: family of five killed in their home

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 10 February 2024, 09:39
Russian attack on Kharkiv: family of five killed in their home
Kharkiv. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

After the nighttime Russian attack on Kharkiv, a fire in a private house killed a family of five people: a husband and wife and their three children – seven-year-old, four-year-old and seven-month-old boys.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service

Details: The fire was caused by a fuel leak, which resulted in a dangerous substance leaking down the street where the residential neighbourhood is located.

The man's body was found in the corridor of the house, while the mother and children tried to save their lives in the bathroom.

The search for the body of the youngest boy is ongoing.

A 66-year-old man and his 65-year-old wife were killed in another house.

Two women, aged 61 and 39, and a 45-year-old man were injured.

The State Emergency Service reported that more than 50 people were rescued last night during the fires in Kharkiv.

As a result of the Russian drone attack, civilian infrastructure facilities were hit. Several large-scale fires have broken out, and rescue workers are extinguishing them.

Subjects: Kharkiv
