Shahed drone wreckage found in Moldova after Russian attack on Ukraine – photo

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 11 February 2024, 20:12
Shahed wreckage in Moldova. Photo: Country's Border Police

After Russia's night attack on Ukraine, the wreckage of a Shahed UAV was found in Moldova near the border with Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to Newsmaker

Details: The Moldovan Border Police published a photo of the wreckage found in the middle of a field, noting that it was identified as the wreckage of a Shahed UAV.

The drone was found near the village of Etulia, Vulcǎneşti district, not far from the Ukrainian cities of Bolhrad and Reni.

 

"We suspect that the found wreckage is one of the drones shot down by a Ukrainian anti-aircraft system," the Border Police said, adding that there is no threat to local residents at this stage.

President Maia Sandu said the incident was another reminder that the Russian aggression is a threat to the entire continent.

Quote from Sandu: "This serves as another stark reminder of the grim reality we face. Russia’s aggression endangers the entire continent. Support for Ukraine must continue."

Reminder:

  • In Romania, F-16 fighter jets were scrambled on the night of 9-10 February because of the Shahed attack on Odesa Oblast. 
  • Last year, the wreckage of the Shahed repeatedly fell on Romanian territory.

