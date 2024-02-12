All Sections
Newly appointed Territorial Defence commander lists his accomplishments in combat since war started

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 12 February 2024, 12:51
Ihor Plakhuta. Photo: Khortytsia Operative Strategic Grouping of Forces

Ihor Plakhuta, the newly appointed commander of the Territorial Defence Forces of Ukraine, who was the head of Internal Troops during the 2013-14 Revolution of Dignity and was therefore involved in the violent dispersal of protesters, has listed what he accomplished since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and assured he remains loyal to his oath and to the Ukrainian people.

Source: Plakhuta on Territorial Defence’s Facebook page 

Quote: "I have always been and still remain loyal to the Ukrainian people, and my main mission is to protect our state and Ukraine’s independence in the Great War. I am sure we can achieve Ukraine’s goals if we are united!

I am honoured to receive the order to be the commander of the Territorial Defence Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

Details: Plakhuta notes that he has been on the frontline since the beginning of the war, including the hottest spots.

The Major General listed his former positions, which included Deputy Commander of Special Actions of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; he was also an acting Deputy Commander of the Khortytsia Operative Strategic Grouping of Forces for almost a year.

Plakhuta states he was in charge of the defence of the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, specifically the preparation of the lines of defence and fortification equipment, construction of the operative defence line, cutoff lines and the all-round defence of the city, and formation and preparation of the reserves for frontline operations.

Quote from Plakhuta: "I am grateful to everyone who is fighting for Ukraine in the Defence Forces of our state! I will always remain loyal to the oath!"

