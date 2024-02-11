Ukraine's new Commander-in-Chief presents new Ground Forces Commander to personnel: Other candidates were not even considered

Oleksandr Syrskyi (on the left) and Oleksandr Pavliuk (on the right). Photo: Ukrainian Ground Forces

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has presented Oleksandr Pavliuk, newly appointed Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, to the army staff.

Source: Ukraine's Ground Forces on Telegram

Quote from Syrskyi: "You and I were family as a part of the Ground Forces. I am staying with you. The war has shown that everything we did, which is training, learning and the measures taken right before the Russian invasion, were not carried out in vain.

When the President asked me who would be in charge of the Ground Forces, I didn't even have other possible candidates in mind."

Details: Pavliuk thanked the Commander-in-Chief for his trust and work done in order to protect the country. He also expressed his certainty that mutual support helps strengthen the Ukrainian forces and is bringing the victory closer.

Quote: "We will do everything to support you. So that you can always rely on the Ground Forces. Together we are the strength and a key to Ukraine’s victory."

Background:

On 11 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Oleksandr Pavliuk as the Chief of the Ground Forces of Ukraine, replacing current Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi.

On 10 February, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dismissed Pavliuk from the office of the First Deputy Minister of Defence.

On 8 February, Zelenskyy appointed Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – instead of Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

