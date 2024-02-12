All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK intelligence says higher education in Russia becomes increasingly militarised

European PravdaMonday, 12 February 2024, 14:10
UK intelligence says higher education in Russia becomes increasingly militarised
Cadets of the Admiral Makarov State University of sea and river fleet. Stock photo: Getty Images

UK Defence Intelligence has analysed the creation of a new military institute in Russia, which means the increasing militarisation of higher education in the country.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 12 February on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The UK MoD noted that the Institute of World Military and Economic Strategy was established at the Russian Higher School of Economics (HSE) in February. It was founded by Russian hard-line political scientist Sergei Karaganov.

Advertisement:

Sergei Avakyants, former Commander of Russia's Pacific Fleet, will head the institute, having previously stated that Russia is in a state of long-term confrontation with the West.

UK Defence Intelligence explained that the institute will deal with politics and economics but will focus on foreign nations' defence industries and studying strategic deterrence and the role of nuclear weapons.

It was suggested that the institute's staff would be drawn mainly from various HSE faculties. It would also invite researchers from various military academies, such as the Russian General Staff Academy.

"This will highly likely lead to closer interaction between Russian academia and the defence sector, boosting the militarisation of higher education," the UK MoD stated.

Background:

  • A previous UK intelligence review highlighted the shortage of medical personnel in Russia due to the war against Ukraine.
  • On 10 February, it was reported that the latest Ukrainian strike on the Belbek airfield in Russian-occupied Crimea had further derailed the potential of Russian aircraft.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka

Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia

Ukraine and France sign agreement on security guarantees

Kremlin conducts special operation to discredit Zelenskyy – WP

Biden reacts to news of Navalny's death

Zelenskyy meets with German President in Berlin – photo

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:34
Defenders kill over 1,000 Russian invaders and destroy 11 tanks
04:38
Russians claim drone attack
04:10
We gave worthy fight in Avdiivka – Сommander of 3rd Assault Brigade
02:16
Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka
01:56
Russians attack Sumy Oblast, causing 230 explosions in one day
01:04
Explosions heard in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts – video
00:36
Zelenskyy: I hope security guarantee agreements will help motivate US support
00:34
More than 40 soldiers were wounded in strike on 128th Brigade in November
00:08
Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia
23:30
Zelenskyy: People who vote for Putin are voting for a murderer
All News
Advertisement: