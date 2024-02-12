UK intelligence says higher education in Russia becomes increasingly militarised

Cadets of the Admiral Makarov State University of sea and river fleet. Stock photo: Getty Images

UK Defence Intelligence has analysed the creation of a new military institute in Russia, which means the increasing militarisation of higher education in the country.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 12 February on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The UK MoD noted that the Institute of World Military and Economic Strategy was established at the Russian Higher School of Economics (HSE) in February. It was founded by Russian hard-line political scientist Sergei Karaganov.

Sergei Avakyants, former Commander of Russia's Pacific Fleet, will head the institute, having previously stated that Russia is in a state of long-term confrontation with the West.

UK Defence Intelligence explained that the institute will deal with politics and economics but will focus on foreign nations' defence industries and studying strategic deterrence and the role of nuclear weapons.

It was suggested that the institute's staff would be drawn mainly from various HSE faculties. It would also invite researchers from various military academies, such as the Russian General Staff Academy.

"This will highly likely lead to closer interaction between Russian academia and the defence sector, boosting the militarisation of higher education," the UK MoD stated.

Background:

