All street events in Russia's Leningrad Oblast banned due to drone attack threat

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 12 February 2024, 17:47
All street events in Russia's Leningrad Oblast banned due to drone attack threat
Shark drones. Stock photo: UKRSPECSYSTEMS

All street events have been banned in Russia's Leningrad Oblast, with not much time left before Putin's presidential election, due to the threat of drone attacks.

Source: Novaya Gazeta, citing a decree issued by the oblast administration

Details: The measures were reportedly taken in connection with "possible acts of sabotage involving combat drones".

Background: At the end of last week, the media reported a ban on rallies and other protests in Leningrad Oblast until 1 May, citing the threat of terrorist attacks as the reason.

Reference: In 2022, one of the largest anti-war rallies in Russia took place in the city of St Petersburg. 

