All street events in Russia's Leningrad Oblast banned due to drone attack threat

All street events have been banned in Russia's Leningrad Oblast, with not much time left before Putin's presidential election, due to the threat of drone attacks.

Source: Novaya Gazeta, citing a decree issued by the oblast administration

Details: The measures were reportedly taken in connection with "possible acts of sabotage involving combat drones".

Advertisement:

Background: At the end of last week, the media reported a ban on rallies and other protests in Leningrad Oblast until 1 May, citing the threat of terrorist attacks as the reason.

Reference: In 2022, one of the largest anti-war rallies in Russia took place in the city of St Petersburg.

Support UP or become our patron!