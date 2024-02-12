All Sections
Avdiivka under attack by well-trained Russian units, including Special Forces

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 12 February 2024, 15:52
Avdiivka under attack by well-trained Russian units, including Special Forces
Photo: Telegram channel of Dmytro Filashkin, the Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Ukrainian Defence Forces on the Avdiivka front are being confronted by Russian Special Forces and airborne troops, and in recent days, Russia has also been deploying more armoured vehicles for the offensive.

Source: Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesman for the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "We see the enemy's intentions, where they want to advance to cut the logistics supply route, primarily in Avdiivka, to ensure some kind of operational encirclement.

Countermeasures and clashes are taking place. The line of contact is moving and not just in one direction.

...Recently, the enemy has begun to deploy armoured vehicles in offensive operations, such as tanks and infantry fighting vehicles. Sometimes it's one or two, sometimes more."

Details: He added that earlier, the Russians had employed tactics usually used by small infantry groups.

Quote: "There, for the most part, we are opposed by regular Russian units, well-trained ones – sometimes Special Forces, sometimes airborne troops and regular motorised rifle battalions."

