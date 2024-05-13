Ukraine's Security Service targets large oil depot and substation in Russia overnight

Drones belonging to the Ukrainian Security Service were actively operating in Russia’s Lipetsk and Belgorod oblasts on the night of 12-13 May, causing a fire at an oil depot near the town of Stary Oskol and the 500 kV Yelets substation.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in the Security Service of Ukraine

Details: The source noted that the Russians complained in local Telegram channels all night about a series of loud explosions near the oil depot in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast. In turn, the governor of Lipetsk Oblast confirmed the fire at the Yelets power substation.

The source added that the substation powers Russian Railways traction substations, the Stanovaya oil pumping station and ensures transmission between the Lipetsk, Oryol and Bryansk power systems.

For reference: Oskolneftesnab is the largest regional fuel company in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

Why it matters: Ukrainian special services do not officially comment on drone attacks on the Russian military-industrial complex and the oil refining industry, which power Russian defence. At the same time, the Security Service of Ukraine and Defence Intelligence of Ukraine have repeatedly stressed that these are legitimate targets for Ukraine, which has been confronting the Russian superior forces for ten years in the war Russia has unleashed.

This news has been updated since publication.

