Power engineers have reconnected over 40,000 energy consumers in Pavlograd

Economichna PravdaMonday, 12 February 2024, 22:28
Power engineers have reconnected over 40,000 energy consumers in Pavlograd
Stock photo: Getty Images

Power engineers have managed to restore the power supply to over 40,000 households in the city of Pavlograd and the adjacent district, which had been left without power as a result of a nighttime Russian drone attack.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

Quote: "Once the military had given permission, 24,000 households were reconnected, and seven mines and industrial facilities that had also been left without power by the attack were urgently powered by back-up schemes. Power was restored to about 17,000 households in the afternoon."

Work on dealing with the aftermath of the attack is still ongoing. As of 19:00, about 12,000 consumers remain without power.

Background: 

A 330-kV Ukrenergo substation in Pavlograd, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, was left without power on 12 February as a result of a Russian attack. Over 53,000 domestic consumers were left without power in Pavlograd and adjacent districts, as were a plant and seven mines.

