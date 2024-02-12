All Sections
Russian forces attack Ukrenergo substation in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight

Economichna PravdaMonday, 12 February 2024, 10:07
Russian forces attack Ukrenergo substation in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian drones damaged a substation belonging to Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s national electric utility, in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 11-12 February. The attack left 53,000 customers without power, including seven mines where more than 1,000 workers had been working at the time of the attack.

Source: press service of Ukraine's Energy Ministry

Details: The Russian attack reportedly caused a 330 kV Ukrenergo substation in the town of Pavlohrad (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) to go out of action. A fire broke out there, damaging electrical equipment.

Consequently, over 53,000 household consumers in Pavlohrad and the surrounding areas lost power. Industrial facilities, namely a factory and seven mines, were also affected.

"More than 1,000 workers were underground in the mines at the time of the attack. People could not be brought to the surface since the mines and the plant switched to emergency power. A backup diesel generator at the substation later came online," the statement said.

The fire has now been put out, and the power supply to some customers resumed. However, due to further problems resulting from the reconnection effort, customers to whom power was restored were cut off again at 08:00..

The company added that about 30,000 customers in Pavlohrad and the surrounding areas are disconnected from the power supply. Repair efforts are underway.

Subjects: Dnipropetrovsk Oblastenergy
